COTA, FP1: Sainz quickest in opening practice

By Franck Drui 21 October 2022 - 22:14





Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz went quickest in the opening practice session for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, beating Red Bull Racing’s World Champion elect Max Verstappen by two tenths of a second as third place went to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon led the way early in the session on C3 medium compound tyres before Sainz jumped to the top of the order on C4 soft tyres. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez then took top spot before the session was halted after seven minutes when Antonio Giovinazzi, deputising for Kevin Magnussen at Haas, crashed in the snaking first sector. The Italian was able to get back on track and limped back to the pits but there his session ended.

When the action resumed Verstappen emerged and the Dutch driver vaulted to the top of the order with a lap of 1:38.272 set on soft tyres. Sainz then lowered the benchmark to 1:37.462s at the halfway point but Verstappen bypassed the Spaniard once more.

Hamilton then popped up with a good time in a revised Mercedes W13 to get to within twio tenths of Verstappen. But with a quarter of the session remaining, Sainz jumped ahead of both rivals with a lap of 1:36.867 to top the session by two tenths over Verstappen, with Hamilton ending on a 1m37.332s.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll too fourth place ahead of Pérez with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in sixth place ahead of the second Mercedes of George Russell. Pierre Gasly was eight for AlphaTauri with McLaren’s Lando Lando Norris in ninth place ahead of the second Aston of Sebastian Vettel.

The session was notable for the presence of a number of rookie drivers with Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman, taking 16th ahead of 2022 IndyCar champion Alex Palou who was in for Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren. Theo Pourchaire finished 18thy ahead of US driver Logan Sargeant who replaced Nicholas Latifi at Williams.