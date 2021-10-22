Mexican GP || November 7 || 13h00 (Local time)

COTA, FP1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice for United States GP

Verstappen 3rd, Leclerc 4th

By Olivier Ferret

22 October 2021 - 19:42
Valtteri Bottas went quickest in first practice for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, beating Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen as running got underway at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Bottas’ best time of the 60-minute session, a lap of 1:34.874, saw him finish just four-hundredths of a second ahead Hamilton, while Verstappen was almost a second off both Mercedes drivers.

Held in blazing sunshine and hot conditions, the first 10 minutes of the session were almost devoid of action as early on Fernando Alonso’s Alpine stopped at the side of the track at Turn 12 and had to be recovered. His car was brought back to the pit lane and he rejoined the action later on.

Hamilton then set the early pace on soft tyres with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also putting in some good time on hard tyres to rise towards the top of the order. Verstappen then took top spot on softs with 20 minutes remaining in the session, but the Dutch driver’s time was soon beaten by Hamilton who put just under a second between himself and the Red Bull man.

Bottas, though, had pace in reserve and though Hamilton also improved late on, the Finn’s best time left him 0.045s ahead of the Briton. Verstappen too found time late on but he couldn’t get closer than 0.932 seconds off Bottas.

Maintaining his early pace will become increasingly important for Bottas as the weekend progresses as Mercedes revealed that the Finn’s car will be fitted with a new engine this weekend and he will be subject to a five-place grid drop for Sunday’s race.

Fourth place in the session went to Ferrari’s, with the Monegasque driver’s team-mate Carlos Sainz two tenths of a second behind in fifth place. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly took sixth place ahead of Pérez, who claimed the spot with his early lap on hard tyres. The Mexican put in a good lap on soft tyres later in the session but it was deleted for a track limits offence at Turn 9.

Perez also had an incident at the end of the session when he and Haas’ Mick Schumacher collided at Turn 12. Neither car was damaged but the contact was set to be investigated by the stewards.

Lando Norris finished eighth for McLaren and Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top 10.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:34.874 17
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:34.919 18
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:35.806 16
04 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1:36.334 18
05 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1:36.508 20
06 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:36.611 18
07 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:36.798 20
08 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:36.855 11
09 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:36.874 18
10 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1:36.876 18
11 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:36.966 19
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:36.970 22
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:39.972 20
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:36.982 20
15 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:37.068 12
16 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:37.458 18
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:37.463 19
18 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:37.954 22
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:38.866 17
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1:42.239 19
