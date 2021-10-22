COTA, FP1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice for United States GP
Verstappen 3rd, Leclerc 4th
Search
Valtteri Bottas went quickest in first practice for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, beating Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen as running got underway at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.
Bottas’ best time of the 60-minute session, a lap of 1:34.874, saw him finish just four-hundredths of a second ahead Hamilton, while Verstappen was almost a second off both Mercedes drivers.
Held in blazing sunshine and hot conditions, the first 10 minutes of the session were almost devoid of action as early on Fernando Alonso’s Alpine stopped at the side of the track at Turn 12 and had to be recovered. His car was brought back to the pit lane and he rejoined the action later on.
Hamilton then set the early pace on soft tyres with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also putting in some good time on hard tyres to rise towards the top of the order. Verstappen then took top spot on softs with 20 minutes remaining in the session, but the Dutch driver’s time was soon beaten by Hamilton who put just under a second between himself and the Red Bull man.
Bottas, though, had pace in reserve and though Hamilton also improved late on, the Finn’s best time left him 0.045s ahead of the Briton. Verstappen too found time late on but he couldn’t get closer than 0.932 seconds off Bottas.
Maintaining his early pace will become increasingly important for Bottas as the weekend progresses as Mercedes revealed that the Finn’s car will be fitted with a new engine this weekend and he will be subject to a five-place grid drop for Sunday’s race.
Fourth place in the session went to Ferrari’s, with the Monegasque driver’s team-mate Carlos Sainz two tenths of a second behind in fifth place. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly took sixth place ahead of Pérez, who claimed the spot with his early lap on hard tyres. The Mexican put in a good lap on soft tyres later in the session but it was deleted for a track limits offence at Turn 9.
Perez also had an incident at the end of the session when he and Haas’ Mick Schumacher collided at Turn 12. Neither car was damaged but the contact was set to be investigated by the stewards.
Lando Norris finished eighth for McLaren and Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top 10.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W12
|1:34.874
|17
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W12
|1:34.919
|18
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16B
|1:35.806
|16
|04
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF21
|1:36.334
|18
|05
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari SF21
|1:36.508
|20
|06
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT02
|1:36.611
|18
|07
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Honda RB16B
|1:36.798
|20
|08
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL35M
|1:36.855
|11
|09
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41
|1:36.874
|18
|10
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41
|1:36.876
|18
|11
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43B
|1:36.966
|19
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A521
|1:36.970
|22
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21
|1:39.972
|20
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21
|1:36.982
|20
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A521
|1:37.068
|12
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL35M
|1:37.458
|18
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43B
|1:37.463
|19
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda AT02
|1:37.954
|22
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-21
|1:38.866
|17
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas Ferrari VF-21
|1:42.239
|19