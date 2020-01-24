Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Coronavirus could threaten Chinese GP

"Part of efforts to prevent and control the outbreak"

Search

By GMM

24 January 2020 - 08:42
Coronavirus could threaten Chinese (...)

A dark cloud has moved above April’s running of the Chinese GP.

Over 800 cases of the coronavirus, which has killed 26 people so far, have been detected in China.

As a result, the country is quarantining entire cities and China’s automobile federation has even banned "all sports competitions until April".

The federation said the ban is "part of efforts to prevent and control the outbreak" of the deadly and quickly mutating virus.

keyboard_arrow_left

Hamilton better than Senna, Schumacher - Barrichello

Mercedes able to replace Hamilton - Wolff

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less