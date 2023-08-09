Contract talks not even started - Leclerc

By GMM 9 August 2023 - 10:50





Charles Leclerc has denied reports that he has already inked a contract extension that will see him stay at Ferrari at least until 2026.

The rumours come despite parallel rumours that the 25-year-old Monegasque is losing motivation amid Ferrari’s ongoing performance and operational struggles.

"I look for motivation in whatever situation I find myself in to make the most of what we have," Leclerc has now told Corriere dello Sport.

"At the moment the car is what it is and unfortunately miracles do not exist. But that’s where you have to find the strength to continue.

"At the beginning of the season we almost had to reset our expectations because the car was not at the level we expected," he added. "But we are clear about how we have to improve."

A key to Leclerc staying at Ferrari could be his close ties to new-in-2023 boss Frederic Vasseur.

"Yes, apart from the love for Ferrari that has always existed and continues to exist, I share many things with Fred, and many of them have to do with plans for the future. We are aligned," Leclerc said.

"I know what is coming and I have faith."

Nonetheless, he has been linked with a sensational departure from the Maranello based team in recent months.

"The rumours that put me in other teams just means that I’m doing my job well. But I’m indifferent about them because I know what I want. I still don’t know what Ferrari wants from me," Leclerc said.

"The discussions about the contract haven’t started yet, but everything is clear to me," he insists. "I love Ferrari and I want to win here. That is my priority."

A Leclerc contract extension would be a clear feather-in-the-cap for Vasseur, as he tries to emulate the meteoric success of his fellow Frenchman Jean Todt.

"Jean was great at surviving and developing the team well," Vasseur said.

"I think it was more difficult for Jean to just survive those seven years between 1993 and 2000 than to then win titles over and over again," he laughed.