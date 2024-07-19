Contract could be ’no use’ for Perez after summer break

By GMM 19 July 2024 - 10:36





Sergio Perez’s new contract will be "no use" to the Mexican if he cannot immediately up his game.

It is now clear that another two poor performances over the back-to-back Hungarian and Belgian GP weekends will trigger a termination clause in the deal.

Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko insists Perez’s meagre 15-point haul from the past six races, more than 100 less than Max Verstappen in the sister car, is "clearly not enough".

The Austrian added that Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps, the last two stops before the August break, will be "crucial" for the struggling 34-year-old Mexican.

"Let’s see if he can find his form again," Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper. "A contract is of no use if the performance is not right. Every Formula 1 contract has certain performance clauses," he insists.

Marko says Perez is hurting Red Bull’s chances in the constructors’ championship, which "also causes unrest among the workforce".

"The bonus payments for the employees are based on the position in the constructors’ championship, which is the most important thing for them," he explained.

If Red Bull does make a mid-season driver change, and then a permanent change from 2025 onwards, Marko said "I assume we will primarily use our existing drivers.

"We have three juniors who are ready for Formula 1," said the 81-year-old. "Liam Lawson is definitely at the top of the list in this regard. Behind him there are also Ayumu Iwasa and Isack Hadjar."

However, the newly re-signed Yuki Tsunoda, who has raced for Red Bull’s junior team RB since 2021, thinks he deserves the promotion more than anyone.

"Yes, otherwise my place would not have been confirmed so early," said the Japanese. "If they took Liam, that would be strange.

"Liam has done a good job in the simulator, but I think I’ve done better than him. Let’s see what happens," Tsunoda added. "They know what they’re doing with drivers."

As for the incredible pressure now on Perez’s shoulders, he denied in Hungary that he is struggling to cope with it - and insisted that "these next two races don’t change anything for me".

"I can’t talk about my contract," he added, "but I know my situation. I will be here next year too. Of course, my job is very public. Everyone comments about it. But I can’t let it distract me."