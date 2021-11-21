Construction of Saudi F1 track still not complete

The penultimate round in one of the most thrilling world championship battles of all time may reportedly take place on "half a construction site".

Formula 1 officials have played down suggestions the new Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia - scheduled to host the second-last race of 2021 in a fortnight - will not be completed in time.

A source working for Formula One Management told the Swiss newspaper Blick in Qatar: "The last work (in Saudi Arabia) will be finished on the Thursday before the first practice session.

"The circuit will then be half a construction site, but they will be able to drive on it."

Veteran F1 journalist Roger Benoit said the first layer of asphalt wasn’t even laid until September.

"Hopefully it can withstand the desert heat," he added.