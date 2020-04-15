Combining 2020 roles now ’very difficult’ - Kubica

Robert Kubica has admitted that the coronavirus crisis has made his plans for 2020 "very difficult" to execute.

The Pole had intended to combine his Alfa Romeo reserve role this year with a race seat in the German touring car series DTM.

"This season promised to be very busy for me, because I was to combine F1 and DTM," he told Eleven Sports.

The strategy for most sports globally at present is to wait for approval to re-start, but that will mean schedules are extremely concentrated in the second half of the year.

"We have a very difficult task ahead of us now if everything starts up at once," Kubica said. "Combining these programs had already seemed difficult, but now I may not be able to perform my duties in both series at once.

"It may be that I will not be able to do all the races, but for today we do not know any details," he added.