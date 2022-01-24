Colombia eyes Formula 1 race

Colombia, the country that produced Juan Pablo Montoya, could be making a bid to host a Formula 1 race.

El Tiempo newspaper reports that Ivan Duque Marquez, the country’s president, is open-minded about Barranquilla mayor Jaime Pumarejo’s proposal to aim for a spot on the bustling annual F1 calendar.

"As a team, we are able to make dreams come true," the president reportedly said.

"Pumarejo says there is an option to present a project that allows us to have a circuit," president Marquez added.

"The possibility is still far from material, but the mayor has already told me that he had spoken with the organisers of Formula 1, and he has all of our support."

The president said the idea is for a semi-street circuit located a stone’s throw from the sea.

Barranquilla mayor Pumarejo also commented: "With the arrival of F1, the number of international visitors who come to Atlantico for the three-day event would double."