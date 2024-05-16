Collectors paid $4 million for Schumacher’s watches

By GMM 16 May 2024 - 07:41





The sale of part of Michael Schumacher’s personal wrist-watch collection tipped the scales at well over $4 million.

The high-profile auction by Christie’s in Geneva actually got off to a rocky start, with Bloomberg reporting that the company’s website may have been hacked.

The auction was therefore delayed until Tuesday "for security issues" - but ultimately it proceeded, showcasing a range of often highly-personalised Rolex, Audemars Piguet and FP Journe timepieces.

Ouest France newspaper said eight of the F1 legend’s watches sold - tallying just under 4 million francs in total - or just over US $4 million.

Seven time world champion Schumacher, according to the publication, "was an avid and very tasteful collector until his serious skiing accident in December 2013.

"He has not been seen in public since then."

Two of the sold timepieces were customised especially for Schumacher, 55, by his friend and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, Ouest France claims.

The most expensive piece netted almost $1.7 million - featuring the Ferrari crest, seven symbols symbolising Schumacher’s F1 titles, and an image of his familiar red helmet.

"These results demonstrate the passion of international collectors for exceptional timepieces," said Christie’s European boss Remi Guillemin.