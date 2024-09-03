Colapinto should ’prepare well’ for Singapore - Alonso

By GMM 3 September 2024 - 15:02





Fernando Alonso has told Formula 1’s newest rookie to prepare for more physical pain in 2024.

Franco Colapinto, who replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams as of last weekend’s Italian GP, impressed the paddock with his maiden run from P18 on the grid to P12 at the chequer.

"Colapinto even overtook Valtteri Bottas in the world championship," remarked veteran Formula 1 journalist Roger Benoit, writing in Blick.

21-year-old Colapinto’s P12, just 13 seconds behind the sister Williams driven by Alex Albon, was better than Sargeant managed all season until he was dropped.

Just ahead of the young Argentinean on Sunday was two-time champion Alonso, who was an early backer of Colapinto back in his Formula 4 days.

"He had a very good race and I told him that in parc ferme," the Aston Martin driver said.

"I didn’t know I was in eleventh or twelfth. Without points it didn’t matter to me," Alonso smiled. "He told me he ended up with a bit of pain in his back because of the seat.

"It was the first time he had been in the car for two hours at a fast pace. But he should now prepare well to adjust that seat because Singapore is not as easy as Monza, where you have so many places you can rest.

"In terms of the workload for the driver, Monza is one of the easiest tracks. In Baku, and especially in Singapore, it will be completely different," said Alonso.

Colapinto confirmed that he was indeed "sore and exhausted" after the race.

"But it was a good race," he added. "The team was very happy. I’m digesting all the information at the moment and have pain everywhere - it’s terrible!" he laughed.