Colapinto almost forced to sit out Azerbaijan

By GMM 15 September 2024 - 10:16





Franco Colapinto’s impressive Q3 performance at Baku, out-qualifying teammate Alex Albon, almost never happened.

He is the axed Logan Sargeant’s replacement for the rest of 2024 at Williams, and even earned praise from triple world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday.

But a day earlier, his Azerbaijan GP weekend almost collapsed.

"I cut my ear doing neck exercises five minutes before FP1," the 21-year-old Argentine rookie revealed. "The rubber came loose and hit me. I went deaf and started bleeding.

"Everything opened up and they wanted to give me stitches five minutes before FP1," he laughed to Spanish reporters. "I told them ’What do you mean you’re going to stitch me up? I have to put my helmet on!’

"Then I crashed and went to the medical centre, and when I took off my balaclava it had blood on it. They said ’You’re not fit to race, are you?’

"After a bit of explanation, we reached an agreement and I was able to race," Colapinto laughed again.