Climate activists hospitalise DTM marshal

Although the British GP escaped the impact of radical climate protesters last weekend, it was a very different story at a DTM race in Germany.

After the disruption at Silverstone a year ago, and a recent spate of actions at British sporting events recently including the Ashes and Wimbledon, British GP organisers were on high alert.

Over 100 extra security guards were posted around the circuit, while local police were using live facial recognition and other measures in a bid to deter any protests.

Nonetheless, seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he supported their cause.

"Yes. I support peaceful protests," said the Mercedes driver.

At the DTM race at the Norisring, however, a disruption caused by climate protesters last weekend was in fact not peaceful.

Kleine Zeitung newspaper reports: "A marshal was injured."

A police spokesman confirmed the claim to DPA news agency, which reported that the marshal had tried to prevent the protesters from getting onto the track before being assaulted.

"The investigations so far have shown that three of the people involved had a physical altercation with a marshal shortly before the start of the action," the police said.

DPA said the marshal remains in hospital and his attackers may be facing charges of grievous bodily harm.

In total, 13 protesters were involved in the Norisring disruption, with one attaching himself to a fence and another reportedly pouring oil onto the circuit.