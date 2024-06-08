Clarity about Lance Stroll’s F1 future due ’soon’

By GMM 8 June 2024 - 15:35





A question-mark is continuing to hang over the future in Formula 1 of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

With teammate Fernando Alonso signed-and-sealed for 2026 and 2026, very little is known about the contract of 25-year-old Stroll - the often-criticised son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll was coy about 2025 when asked in the FIA drivers’ press conference in Montreal, and now team boss Mike Krack has given a similarly non-committal answer.

"I think we are in a good exchange for this situation," said the German. "We know that Aston Martin is Lance’s home. He prefers to concentrate on the grand prix here," Krack added in Montreal. "There’s already enough going on.

"I think soon we will have to communicate something."

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve admitted to Sky on Friday that he has always questioned the commitment of his Canadian countryman.

"Did he really want to become a racing driver, or was it his father’s dream?" he wondered.

But speaking to The Canadian Press news agency, Stroll says he has always had to face scrutiny and criticism about his career.

"It’s part of it. It’s kind of just what my career’s been," he said.

Stroll also defended his driving so far in 2024.

"Fernando (Alonso) is a two-time world champion and people see him as a top driver in Formula 1, and it’s 4-4 in quali," he said.

But when asked if he’s open to considering a move to a team that is not owned by his billionaire father, Stroll admitted: "No, not really.

"We’re on a super exciting trajectory and project as Aston Martin," he added. "I’m much more excited to be part of this journey than just going to another team to say that I could be driving somewhere else."

And, amid rumours the Honda-backed Yuki Tsunoda might replace him if Aston Martin is willing to pay Red Bull a $5 million buyout fee, Stroll said remaining Alonso’s teammate in 2025 is currently "the plan".

"It’s the very early days with stuff to be decided for next year, but I’m super committed to being here," he said.