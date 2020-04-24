Circuit designer to try ’virtual’ Zandvoort

Having overseen Zandvoort’s transformation, circuit architect Jarno Zaffelli says will now have to try driving it - in the virtual world.

Dutch GP promoters admit the country’s ban on mass events through September could mean that a grand prix is not held at all in 2020.

"The entire circuit is ready - everything went according to plan," Zaffelli told De Telegraaf.

"But I think if the biggest problem today is whether or not we can have a race, then we shouldn’t be complaining. We will see when it is possible to race. But we and Zandvoort are ready," he said.

It has been confirmed that, despite all the postponements and cancellations, the next edition of the official video game F1 2020 will nonetheless feature Zandvoort.

"I will definitely try it myself," Zaffelli said. "Those games are quite realistic nowadays, so everyone can get an idea of what the track looks like in a Formula 1 car.

"I’m sure the drivers will try it out too. But don’t worry, only when they drive it for real - be it in 2020 or 2021 - will they really get that ’wow’ feeling like Max had in early March."