Cinelli to join Alfa Romeo as new Head of Aerodynamics

Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing team in the Formula One World Championship, have appointed Alessandro Cinelli to the position of Head of Aerodynamics, where he will succeed new Technical Director, Jan Monchaux.

Alessandro joins Alfa Romeo Racing from Scuderia Ferrari, where he was Head of Aero Experimental Group and covered various other positions within the Aerodynamics department during a 17-year tenure with the team.

Alessandro’s new appointment will see him start work at Sauber Motorsport on August 19th.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG

“I am delighted to welcome Alessandro to Sauber Motorsport and Alfa Romeo Racing. He joins a strong aerodynamics team and we are eager to see them continue the good work that was done so far. The recent appointments show how we continue to strengthen our structures and represent an evolution, rather than a revolution, of the system that has helped us progress in recent years.”

Alessandro Cinelli, new Head of Aerodynamics, Alfa Romeo Racing

“I am really excited about my appointment at Sauber Motorsport and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading an extremely talented group of people as Head of Aerodynamics. I join this young team with the mission to build on the solid foundations that have already been laid and to help produce results on track. I am confident we can continue on the right direction and bring even more success to the team.”