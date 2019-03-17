Championship point for fastest race lap returns to Formula 1

Starting from this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, one point will be awarded to the driver who achieves the fastest lap in a race, provided that driver is also classified in the top 10. A point will also be awarded to the Constructor of the driver setting the fastest lap.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council approved this change to the 2019 Sporting Regulations at its last meeting on 7 March in Geneva, subject to the successful outcome of an e-vote by the F1 Strategy Group and the F1 Commission. This process was concluded today and unanimous approval given.

The change means an extra 21 championship points can be accrued over the course of a season.

Ross Brawn, F1 Managing Director

“Together with the FIA we have been committed to evaluating ideas and solutions that can improve the show whilst maintaining the integrity of our sport. We felt that the reintroduction, after sixty years, of a point for the driver of the fastest lap in the race goes in this direction.”

“We have been considering this solution – which represents a response to detailed research carried out with thousands of our fans around the world – for a number of months. How many times have we heard the drivers on the radio ask the team about who holds the fastest lap?”

“Now it will no longer be only a matter of record and prestige, but there will be a concrete motivation that will make the final part of the race even more interesting. Sometimes it is useful to remind ourselves of the heritage of our sport to move forward.”