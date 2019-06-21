Castellet, FP2: Bottas fastest in second practice at Paul Ricard
Lewis Hamilton summoned to stewards
Valtteri Bottas maintained Mercedes’ hold on top spot of the timesheets in free practice for the French Grand Prix, with the Finn beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who went quickest in the morning session, by more than four tenths of a second.
Bottas, who goes into the weekend second in the Drivers’ standings, set the pace early in the second session on medium compound tyres and following a move to softs for a performance run he lowered the benchmark to 1:30.937.
Hamilton might have been expected to challenge that time but the champion missed out on improving his early session best when he made a mistake during his performance run.
The Briton lost control of the rear of his car in Turn 3 and went wide through the corner. Recovering, he rejoined before Turn 5 just as Max Versrtappen arrived at the corner. The Red Bull driver took the turn but ran wide on exit. The FIA stewards announced that the incident would be investigated after the session.
Hamilton’s medium tyre time from early in the session was still good enough for him to hold onto P2 on the timesheets until the end of the session and he finished 0.225s ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who mirrored his placing from the morning session. The Monegasque driver edged team-mate Sebastian Vettel out to fourth place by the slim margin of eight hundredths of a second.
After taking seventh and eighth places in the morning session McLaren continued its good start to the weekend as Lando Norris took fifth place in the afternoon, 0.945s behind Bottas but almost seven hundredths of a second ahead of Verstappen. The Dutch driver missed out on his initial performance run due to the Hamilton incident and then made a mistake on a second attempt.
Carlos Sainz was seventh in the second McLaren, almost four tenths behind Verstappen but 0.016s ahead of the second Red Bull of Pierre Gasly.
Behind the Frenchman, ninth place went to Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen with Kevin Magnussen of Haas tenth on a time 1.852s behind Bottas.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:30.937
|34
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:31.361
|25
|03
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:31.586
|31
|04
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:31.665
|32
|05
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:31.882
|31
|06
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:32.049
|29
|07
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:32.432
|27
|08
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:32.448
|29
|09
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:32.677
|34
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:32.789
|30
|11
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:32.973
|34
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:33.020
|34
|13
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:33.023
|35
|14
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:33.081
|32
|15
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:33.254
|37
|16
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:33.300
|30
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:33.591
|27
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:33.884
|32
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:34.614
|33
|20
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:35.195
|32