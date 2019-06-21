French GP || June 23 || 15h10 (Local time)

Castellet, FP2: Bottas fastest in second practice at Paul Ricard

Lewis Hamilton summoned to stewards

Search

By Olivier Ferret

21 June 2019 - 16:37
Castellet, FP2: Bottas fastest in (...)

Valtteri Bottas maintained Mercedes’ hold on top spot of the timesheets in free practice for the French Grand Prix, with the Finn beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who went quickest in the morning session, by more than four tenths of a second.

Bottas, who goes into the weekend second in the Drivers’ standings, set the pace early in the second session on medium compound tyres and following a move to softs for a performance run he lowered the benchmark to 1:30.937.

Hamilton might have been expected to challenge that time but the champion missed out on improving his early session best when he made a mistake during his performance run.

The Briton lost control of the rear of his car in Turn 3 and went wide through the corner. Recovering, he rejoined before Turn 5 just as Max Versrtappen arrived at the corner. The Red Bull driver took the turn but ran wide on exit. The FIA stewards announced that the incident would be investigated after the session.

Hamilton’s medium tyre time from early in the session was still good enough for him to hold onto P2 on the timesheets until the end of the session and he finished 0.225s ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who mirrored his placing from the morning session. The Monegasque driver edged team-mate Sebastian Vettel out to fourth place by the slim margin of eight hundredths of a second.

After taking seventh and eighth places in the morning session McLaren continued its good start to the weekend as Lando Norris took fifth place in the afternoon, 0.945s behind Bottas but almost seven hundredths of a second ahead of Verstappen. The Dutch driver missed out on his initial performance run due to the Hamilton incident and then made a mistake on a second attempt.

Carlos Sainz was seventh in the second McLaren, almost four tenths behind Verstappen but 0.016s ahead of the second Red Bull of Pierre Gasly.

Behind the Frenchman, ninth place went to Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen with Kevin Magnussen of Haas tenth on a time 1.852s behind Bottas.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:30.937 34
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:31.361 25
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:31.586 31
04 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:31.665 32
05 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:31.882 31
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:32.049 29
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:32.432 27
08 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda RB15 1:32.448 29
09 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:32.677 34
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:32.789 30
11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:32.973 34
12 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:33.020 34
13 Alex Albon Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:33.023 35
14 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:33.081 32
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:33.254 37
16 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:33.300 30
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:33.591 27
18 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:33.884 32
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:34.614 33
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:35.195 32
keyboard_arrow_left

Verstappen denies F1 easier than karting

Official: FIA stewards reject Ferrari’s right to review over Vettel penalty case

keyboard_arrow_right

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less