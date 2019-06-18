Carey hints one-sided season hurting F1

Chase Carey has admitted the one-sided 2019 season may be contributing to Formula 1’s crashing television ratings in some markets.

In Germany, for instance, viewership on free-to-air RTL this season is down compared to 2018 by a factor of about a million pairs of eyes per race.

But Carey, the F1 CEO, says that in other markets, the numbers are actually up.

"Basically I would say that the figures are by and large stable," he told Speed Week.

"But I have to admit that in 2019 there will not be anything dramatic in that area when one team is winning all seven races so far," Carey added.

"And some races were not exactly exciting all the way to the final lap, even if in Monaco and Montreal we at least had fights at the top until the end."