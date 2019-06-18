20 June 2019
Carey hints one-sided season hurting F1
"And some races were not exactly exciting"
Search
Chase Carey has admitted the one-sided 2019 season may be contributing to Formula 1’s crashing television ratings in some markets.
In Germany, for instance, viewership on free-to-air RTL this season is down compared to 2018 by a factor of about a million pairs of eyes per race.
But Carey, the F1 CEO, says that in other markets, the numbers are actually up.
"Basically I would say that the figures are by and large stable," he told Speed Week.
"But I have to admit that in 2019 there will not be anything dramatic in that area when one team is winning all seven races so far," Carey added.
"And some races were not exactly exciting all the way to the final lap, even if in Monaco and Montreal we at least had fights at the top until the end."
FOM (Liberty Media)
20 June 2019
add_circle $175m budget cap for 2021 ’a big number’ - Brown
19 June 2019
add_circle No more ’futuristic’ look for 2021 cars - report
19 June 2019
add_circle Carey still planning for 25 race calendars
18 June 2019
add_circle Carey defends October delay for 2021 rules
More on FOM (Liberty Media)
Formula 1 news
20 June 2019
add_circle Carey hints one-sided season hurting F1
20 June 2019
add_circle $175m budget cap for 2021 ’a big number’ - Brown
20 June 2019
add_circle Vettel time penalty review ’on standby’ - report
20 June 2019
add_circle France 2019 - GP preview - Alfa Romeo
20 June 2019