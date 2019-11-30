Abu Dhabi GP || December 1 || 17h10 (Local time)

Canada GP promoter in Abu Dhabi for Latifi news

"We cannot ask for more"

Search

By GMM

30 November 2019 - 11:37
Canada GP promoter in Abu Dhabi for (...)

Canada GP promoter Francois Dumontier travelled to Abu Dhabi for the announcement of Nicholas Latifi’s 2020 race seat with Williams.

Le Journal de Montreal said Dumontier also travelled to England in late 2016 when the same British team was about to announce Lance Stroll’s signing.

"When I heard that Williams would make the announcement in Abu Dhabi, I decided to come here," he said.

"We cannot ask for more," Dumontier added. "Two Canadians in F1 on a permanent basis is a very historic and exciting moment."

keyboard_arrow_left

McLaren’s Brown not admitting Honda regret

Abu Dhabi, FP3 : Verstappen tops final practice ahead of Hamilton

keyboard_arrow_right

Williams F1

More on Williams F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less