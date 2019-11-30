Canada GP promoter in Abu Dhabi for Latifi news

Canada GP promoter Francois Dumontier travelled to Abu Dhabi for the announcement of Nicholas Latifi’s 2020 race seat with Williams.

Le Journal de Montreal said Dumontier also travelled to England in late 2016 when the same British team was about to announce Lance Stroll’s signing.

"When I heard that Williams would make the announcement in Abu Dhabi, I decided to come here," he said.

"We cannot ask for more," Dumontier added. "Two Canadians in F1 on a permanent basis is a very historic and exciting moment."