’Calm’ Ferrari can win 2019 title - Brawn

Ross Brawn thinks a "calmness" that has descended over Ferrari could deliver the world title in 2019.
Sebastian Vettel made mistakes last year, but Liberty’s F1 sporting director insists that the German is "more than capable" of winning again.
"With the calmness the team now have, they have every chance this year," he said.
Brawn, once an ultra-successful Ferrari technical director, says the death of president Sergio Marchionne badly affected the Italian team last year.
"The team was in a little bit of disarray last year," he said.
"It was not an easy environment. If you are going to beat Hamilton and Mercedes, you need to be on top of everything. I feel that this year will be stronger for them."
Brawn said Ferrari looked "very strong" in the winter, but noted the reliability problems.
"Mercedes seemed a little out of sorts," he added. "But they will find their way."
