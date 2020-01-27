27 January 2020
Calderon expects new Alfa Romeo deal
"I’m proud of that cooperation"
Tatiana Calderon is expecting to sign a new deal to remain a test driver for Alfa Romeo in 2020.
The female Colombian driver raced in Formula 2 last year, finishing 22nd overall, but she will move over to Japan’s Super Formula series for 2020.
In 2019, 26-year-old Calderon was also a test driver for Alfa Romeo, the Swiss based team that has signed up Robert Kubica to be the official reserve in 2020.
"This year I am in the Super Formula championship in Japan, but at the same time I will continue to work with Alfa Romeo in Formula 1," she is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I’m proud of that cooperation. I expect that the contract will be extended in a couple of weeks," Calderon added.
