Cadillac, GM, still keen to enter F1

General Motors, via its Cadillac brand, is still keen to enter Formula 1.

In recent days, the motor racing world was shocked by the news that Michael Andretti is stepping back from his own racing empire, Andretti Global.

Despite the FIA’s approval, Liberty Media-owned F1 rejected Andretti’s bid to expand its empire into Formula 1, despite backing from GM and Cadillac.

The rejection prompted a US political investigation into F1’s alleged anti-competitive behaviour - which has been linked with Michael Andretti stepping back at Andretti Global.

Rumours have also been swirling that Cadillac is still keen to enter F1 with its own engine from 2028.

General Motors’ executive director of motorsports, Eric Warren, declared last month: "We will continue to follow the process in Formula 1.

"We’ve been working on it for two years. It’s a process. We’re intensively developing a power unit. We’re intensively developing the car.

"We had positive meetings last week. We are not giving up," he insisted. "We are committed to being involved and, one way or another, we will be there."

Reports suggest Andretti’s basic F1 car design will be ready by the end of the year.