BWT wants Aston Martin to turn cars pink

A major Aston Martin sponsor admits he is still trying to convince Lawrence Stroll to drop the new ’British racing green’ livery.

When known as Racing Point, the Silverstone based team painted its cars pink as per the branding of BWT, an Austrian water treatment company.

Having re-emerged for 2021 and beyond as Aston Martin, however, mere pink flashes now feature on the predominantly dark green car.

"Lawrence Stroll understands my point of view," Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of BWT, told Speed Week.

"If the Aston Martins were pink, the title sponsor Cognizant would also have more fun because the brand recognition would be much higher," he insisted.

"From a historical perspective, the British racing green is certainly understandable to many, but not to me. From a business point of view, it’s wrong.

"As it is, the Aston Martin does not stand out on TV."

BWT is clearly only ramping up its presence in Formula 1, as it has taken naming sponsorship rights of this weekend’s race in Austria with prominent trackside branding.

When asked if the company will sponsor other races this year, Weissenbacher answered: "It’s a question of financial feasibility. We have to be very careful."

But when asked if Aston Martin’s stance on the pink livery could trigger negotiations with other Formula 1 teams, he insisted: "We have a very professional cooperation with them.

"I am not negotiating with other teams."

Weissenbacher says the highlight of BWT’s presence in Formula 1 so far was Sergio Perez’s win in pink last year.

And the biggest disappointment?: "That I have not yet been able to convince Lawrence Stroll to make the Aston Martin pink.

"It’s not out of selfishness, but out of pure reason. A pink car simply attracts more attention and has a much stronger advertising effect," he said.