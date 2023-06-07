Bridgestone ’planning a F1 comeback’

By GMM 7 June 2023 - 08:49





More reports have emerged indicating Pirelli may have competition in its bid to secure the next contract to remain Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier.

Earlier this year, the FIA launched the next tender process to cover the 2025, 2026, 2027 and possibly 2028 seasons.

"Obviously the decision is not in our hands," Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola said in April, "but we are happy with our presence in Formula 1 and we want to continue."

Around the same time, Michelin counted itself out of the running, with Group CEO Florent Menegaux insisting the French tyre maker is not interested in returning to F1 when the rules are most focused on ’the show’.

However, on April 1, we reported rumours that Bridgestone may be considering a comeback, having bowed out in 2010 - after which, Pirelli took over.

"It is said that Bridgestone is very interested in a return to the pinnacle of motor racing," German correspondent for Auto Motor und Sport, Andreas Haupt, said.

And Roger Benoit, the long-serving and highly respected correspondent for the Swiss newspaper Blick, reported on qualifying day at the Spanish GP last weekend that while "Pirelli wants to continue, Bridgestone is said to be planning a comeback".

The Japanese company’s motorsport manager Eiichi Suzuki has admitted Bridgestone is always thinking about how to expand motorsport activities, including Formula 1.

When asked by Sport1 to comment on the rumours, a spokesperson said: "Bridgestone has a heritage in motorsport spanning over 60 years and we will continue to pursue sustainable global motorsport activities.

"However, we refrain from commenting on specific categories."