Bridgestone eyeing F1 return - report

By GMM 1 April 2023 - 12:04





Japanese tyre marque Bridgestone may be considering a return to Formula 1.

Recently, it emerged that F1’s governing FIA had kicked off a new mandatory tender process to determine the identity of the sole tyre supplier for 2025, 2026, 2027 and possibly 2028.

The successful applicant will also supply Formula 2 and F3.

"It’s never an easy decision," Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola said in Melbourne, "because we invest a lot of resources and money in Formula 1.

"But we are happy with the results so far. 13 years is a long period and to continue for another three, four years is also a bigger commitment."

He said Pirelli is therefore "analysing" the new tender documentation that is "different from the past" - including new provisions about sustainability.

"The general feeling is that we want to apply and to continue," added Isola. "It’s a process and we will wait for the end of the process."

Part of that process, according to Auto Motor und Sport, could be competition from another applicant to be F1’s sole supplier - Bridgestone.

The Japanese company was last in F1 in 2010, after which Pirelli took over.

"It is said that Bridgestone is very interested in a return to the pinnacle of motor racing," German correspondent Andreas Haupt revealed.

"The hype surrounding Formula 1 has not passed the Japanese manufacturer by. At Liberty Media, they are rubbing their hands, as two applicants automatically puts the rights holders in a better negotiating position."

Interested parties have until mid-May to submit their applications.