31 August 2020
Briatore set to leave hospital
"The patient will continue therapy in home isolation"
Flavio Briatore will on Saturday be discharged from a Milan hospital.
The former Renault boss went to hospital for a prostate problem last week, but was then isolated when a mandatory corona test came back positive.
"The general clinical conditions allow the patient to continue therapy in home isolation, as is expected in positive cases of SARS-Cov-2," the San Raffaele hospital said.
Elsewhere in the Italian media, both Briatore’s former wife Elisabetta Gregoraci and Fernando Alonso separately said the 70-year-old Italian is "fine".
