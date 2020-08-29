Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

Briatore set to leave hospital

"The patient will continue therapy in home isolation"

Flavio Briatore will on Saturday be discharged from a Milan hospital.

The former Renault boss went to hospital for a prostate problem last week, but was then isolated when a mandatory corona test came back positive.

"The general clinical conditions allow the patient to continue therapy in home isolation, as is expected in positive cases of SARS-Cov-2," the San Raffaele hospital said.

Elsewhere in the Italian media, both Briatore’s former wife Elisabetta Gregoraci and Fernando Alonso separately said the 70-year-old Italian is "fine".

