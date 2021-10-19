Briatore set for sensational F1 return
"We will bring you the excitement, entertainment, joy and energy"
Flavio Briatore looks set to make a sensational return to Formula 1.
The flamboyant 71-year-old left F1 in disgrace over a decade ago following the ’crashgate’ scandal, but has since been given clearance to return.
But it seems it will not be as a team boss. Instead, Italian media claims he is being recruited by countryman and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
Video has emerged of a meeting between the two former team bosses.
"Stay tuned," said Domenicali.
Fellow Italian Briatore added: "A new chapter of F1 is about to begin.
"We will bring you the excitement, entertainment, joy and energy that this wonderful sport deserves."
It seems Briatore will have a high profile role in charge of entertainment at grands prix, involving sponsors, VIPs and the public.
