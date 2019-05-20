Briatore hints Alonso-McLaren Indy 500 project over

Flavio Briatore has given a strong hint that Fernando Alonso will not return to the Indy 500 with McLaren.

Fully competitive with an Andretti car in 2017 before an engine problem, Spaniard Alonso tried to complete his ’triple crown’ this year but the full McLaren entry failed even to qualify.

It has thrown the entire future of McLaren’s Indycar ambitions into question, with Zak Brown admitting it is unlikely plans for the full season will proceed in 2020.

Worsening the situation for McLaren is that Briatore, who is reportedly still involved in Alonso’s management, is scathing of the British outfit’s Indy 500 effort.

"The Indy thing was badly organised. Very badly," he is quoted by Movistar.

"It has been a great ’cazzata’," said Briatore, using a vulgar Italian word.

When asked if Alonso will try again for the triple crown with a team other than McLaren, the flamboyant Italian added: "Let’s hope."