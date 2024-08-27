Briatore denies responsibility for Renault engine axe

By GMM 27 August 2024 - 11:59





Flavio Briatore insists he was not behind the decision to end Renault’s works Formula 1 engine program.

Although staff claim the development of the all-new power unit for 2026 is progressing well, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has made the astonishing decision to end the F1 operations at the French marque’s Viry-Chatillon factory.

Some believe de Meo was told by his new executive advisor Briatore, the title-winning former team boss from the Benetton and Renault days, that the fastest way to end Alpine’s performance crisis was simply to use a customer Mercedes engine.

The 74-year-old denies it.

"I am not always the bad guy," Briatore is quoted as saying by the Spanish broadcaster DAZN. "They can blame me for everything else, but not for Viry."

Also rumoured is that the next big move will be layoffs at Alpine’s chassis headquarters at Enstone.

"I am not going to cut jobs," Briatore insists. "I don’t want to lay anyone off, but we need efficiency and people with a lot of experience."

As for the apparent plans to revert to engine customer status, the Italian said McLaren’s current dominance with a Mercedes power unit is proof that it can work.

"We need to solidify the structure that has undergone many changes at the top," Briatore said. "The problem has been choosing the wrong men to lead."

When asked to summarise the next phase for Alpine, he answered: "Cleaning up and tidying up the house, making sure everyone works together and is motivated."