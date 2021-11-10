Brazil GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Toto Wolff

Reflecting on the last race in Mexico, it was definitely a weekend of damage limitation for us. Given the track characteristics, we knew it would be a challenging weekend for us and that proved to be the case on Sunday.

The win was never in our grasp, but Lewis gave all he had to hang onto that second place, in a car that should probably have finished third. It was a strong defensive drive from him, securing valuable points for both Championships.

For Valtteri, his pole lap on Saturday was spectacular, which made Sunday’s result all the more painful after he was hit at Turn 1. That meant it was a very difficult afternoon for him, but we know that’ll only make him more determined to come back fighting next time out.

The best thing about a triple-header is you don’t have to wait long for a new opportunity to get the positive momentum back. We’re excited to be returning to Brazil, the fans are so passionate and Interlagos is such an iconic circuit. It’s not been our strongest track in recent seasons and has tended to suit Red Bull more, but this year has proved anything can happen. It’s the last sprint race weekend, too, which opens up more opportunity.

We’ll be throwing everything we’ve got at the Brazilian Grand Prix and the races beyond. We’re privileged to still be in the fight so late in the season and expect these titles to go right down to the wire, with both teams fighting hard to the very last lap. We’ve got some catching up to do and know it’ll be an intense battle, but we’ll continue to push hard and keep our eyes firmly set on the end goal.À