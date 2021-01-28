Brawn denies stepping down as F1 boss

Ross Brawn has rubbished reports that he may be stepping down as Formula 1’s managing director.

Some had predicted that Brawn would follow hot on the heels of the departure of F1 CEO Chase Carey, who has now been replaced at Liberty Media by Stefano Domenicali.

"I have no idea where the rumours came from," Brawn told the Dutch publication racingnews365.

"But no, I am really looking forward to the new challenges that await us at the moment. It would have been frustrating not to be able to see the new cars," he added, referring to the sweeping new regulations for 2022.

"The challenges posed by the coronavirus also continue to motivate me to continue. There will come a time when I will stop, but I have no plans for that yet," he added.

Brawn admitted he would work closely with Domenicali, but denied that their past relationship at Ferrari is any indication of potential bias.

"I’m trying to do what’s right for Formula 1," he insisted.

"Sometimes that’s in favour of Ferrari, sometimes in favour of Mercedes, sometimes not at all. It doesn’t affect the decisions we make. We are professional enough to be able to put that past aside."

Brawn also played down reports that F1 teams on Monday voted down Red Bull’s proposal of an engine development freeze.

"I don’t think there was a vote planned," he insisted. "Sorry for the misunderstanding, but as ever in Formula 1, there is always plenty to discuss."