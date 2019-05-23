Canadian GP || June 9 || 14h10 (Local time)

Bratches confident over US GP future

"We have a great relationship with them"

By GMM

30 May 2019
Sean Bratches is confident about the future of the US GP in Austin.

Recently, the race looked in doubt after organisers missed a paperwork deadline that meant a lost $25 million in state funding.

It was reported that the issue had been resolved.

But Autoweek now reports that the legislative session in fact ended in the Texas State Capitol this week without the race funding problem being solved.

Bratches, the F1 commercial director, doesn’t sound worried.

"We have a great relationship with (the track) and it is a highly regarded and valued part of our season," he told the Associated Press.

"We look forward to the grand prix in Austin this October and for many years to come. (It) is a circuit that is loved by teams, drivers and fans."

Race organisers did not comment.

