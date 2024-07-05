Brad Pitt to appear on track at Spa GP in July

By GMM 5 July 2024 - 07:41





Hollywood icon Brad Pitt will be back in action at a Formula 1 circuit just before the forthcoming summer break.

Last year at the Belgian GP, several sequences of the feature film with the working title ’Apex’ were filmed at the fabled Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

However, due to the Hollywood writer’s strike at the time, Pitt himself was not able to work. But the Belgian broadcaster RTBF reports that the American "will be on the track at Spa on the weekend of July 26-28".

"Now the strike is in the past, the 60-year-old actor is expected to shoot the missing scenes," the report added.

’Apex’ is a big-budget film production about Formula 1 with a scheduled release date of June 2025.

RTBF also reports that about half of the Spa-Francorchamps layout, including 600 metres of pitlane, will be resurfaced ahead of the 2024 Belgian GP in late July.

Work on the new asphalt - which is being laid between Blanchimont and Eau Rouge, Kemmel and Bruxelles, and Campus and Paul Frere - began in mid-June.