Boullier to help run French GP

"I am happy and proud to have this opportunity"

By GMM

25 February 2019 - 08:12

Eric Boullier is back in formula one.

The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren team boss in July of last year.

But France’s L’Equipe reports that he is now returning with a role at the French grand prix.

While McLaren boss, Boullier already worked to help Paul Ricard return to the calendar.

The publication said the 45-year-old will now be the sporting and operational advisor, with responsibility for communicating with the teams and Liberty Media.

"I am happy and proud to have the opportunity to collaborate again with the GP de France," said Boullier.

