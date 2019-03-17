25 February 2019
Boullier to help run French GP
"I am happy and proud to have this opportunity"
Search
Eric Boullier is back in formula one.
The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren team boss in July of last year.
But France’s L’Equipe reports that he is now returning with a role at the French grand prix.
While McLaren boss, Boullier already worked to help Paul Ricard return to the calendar.
The publication said the 45-year-old will now be the sporting and operational advisor, with responsibility for communicating with the teams and Liberty Media.
"I am happy and proud to have the opportunity to collaborate again with the GP de France," said Boullier.
Circuits
21 February 2019
add_circle US GP loses $20m in government backing
21 February 2019
add_circle Perez hopes for Mexico GP rescue
17 February 2019
add_circle PM hopes Malaysia returns to F1 calendar
12 February 2019
add_circle Russian promoter slams Silverstone boss
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
25 February 2019
add_circle Overtaking not easier in 2019 - Newey
25 February 2019
add_circle Lauda’s doctor rules out Melbourne flight
25 February 2019
add_circle Leclerc a ’luxury problem’ for Ferrari - Wolff
25 February 2019
add_circle Standard gearbox not decided yet - Steiner
25 February 2019