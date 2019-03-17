Boullier not ruling out F1 team return

Eric Boullier is not ruling out a return to the F1 paddock.

The Frenchman, ousted by McLaren mid last year, has at least now returned to formula one with an advisory role at the French grand prix at Paul Ricard.

"My role is to maintain contact with all the players — teams, drivers, the leadership of F1. It is important to have a dialogue with them," Boullier said.

"There are different business models for the promoters, and we want to choose the one that brings us long-term success."

But former Lotus and McLaren boss Boullier, 45, says he is not obsessed about returning to F1 with a team.

"I did not try by all means to remain in the paddock," he said.

"I was there for nine years, and 22 years in racing. I didn’t do everything I wanted, but maybe someday I will be back.

"I think at this stage in my career I wanted to concentrate on something else. And I guarantee that life exists outside of the formula one paddock," added Boullier.