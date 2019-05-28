Boullier confirms F1 return ’rumours’

Eric Boullier says he could return to Formula 1.

The Frenchman was ousted as McLaren boss last year, as the once-great British team failed to return to strength even after the dismal Honda collaboration.

"I did everything I could with the means I had been given," the 45-year-old told F1 Only.

But there are now rumours Boullier, who also ran the Lotus (now Renault) team in F1, could return to the paddock.

"There are rumours every morning," he admitted. "I spent twenty years of my life running teams.

"I could very well come back, with an agenda that coincides with mine so that I can pass my current role to someone else."

Boullier is currently involved with the organisers of the French GP at Paul Ricard.