Bottas to do Arctic Lapland Rally in January

Valtteri Bottas plans to return to competition - in January.

Disappointed with his fourth consecutive title defeat to Lewis Hamilton, and recently humiliated alongside George Russell in the Sakhir GP, the Finn plans to unwind by staying active.

"If it takes place, I’ll be on the start line," the Mercedes driver told Ilta Sanomat newspaper when asked about his plans to take on the Arctic Lapland Rally in his native Finland.

The event is scheduled to take place in mid January.

As for his very next move, however, Bottas said he is happy to be staying at home after a very busy 2020 season.

"The FIA gala will be held virtually on Friday," he explained. "Fortunately it can be done remotely, so there is no need to travel anywhere else."