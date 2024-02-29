Bottas still eyeing works Audi seat for future

By GMM 29 February 2024 - 07:28





Valtteri Bottas admits he hopes the rumbling 2025 driver market ’silly season’ will not overlook him.

The Finn, having lost his seat as Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate after 2021, has subsequently become one of the lowest profile drivers on the entire grid - at least from the perspective of results.

Bottas, 34, has been busily developing his social media profile and non-F1 commercial interests, but he now faces another season at Sauber - an almost invisible team through the recent pre-season period despite its new neon green livery.

His contract runs out this year, with the Finn making no mistake that he hopes to stay in 2025 in preparation for the team’s transition to full works Audi status for 2026.

"My priority, as I’ve said before, is to be in the Audi project," Bottas said in Bahrain. "For me this is the most tempting and ideal option.

"I feel like I don’t have to prove anything, but in sports you have to do it all the time because people have short memories. We had a difficult year last year and I wasn’t as visible on the track.

"I just hope people haven’t forgotten what I’ve already achieved - 67 podiums, 20 pole positions and so on. Not many drivers who will be available on the market can say that."

There was a sudden burst in the 2025 driver market with Hamilton’s bombshell 2025 Ferrari deal, and Bottas expects another round of action shortly.

"Many drivers have contracts that are ending, including me," he confirmed. "I want to start the season well, and then we’ll see. But yes, I expect that there will be a lot of movement in the market quite soon.

"Of course I have people around me who are already exploring the possibilities and looking for the best options for me. I just have to drive the car."