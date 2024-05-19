Bottas spotted visiting Williams motorhome at Imola

By GMM 19 May 2024 - 11:01





Valtteri Bottas was spotted making a solo visit to the Williams motorhome at Imola.

With Nico Hulkenberg already under contract to Audi-owned Sauber for 2025 and beyond, and the team also openly courting Carlos Sainz, Bottas admits he’s searching for a new Formula 1 home.

"We are still talking," the popular 34-year-old Finn said earlier at Imola. "I don’t think the team will make a decision soon.

"Yes, I’m obviously trying to stay in the picture here. I know where I stand and I’m weighing all the options. You can’t bet on one horse anyway."

Bottas’ manager has been at several races recently, with Bottas admitting he isn’t sure where he’ll end up next year.

"I don’t know. That’s an honest answer," he said. "There are no agreements and I haven’t signed anything."

On Saturday at Imola, F1 photographer Evgeniy Safronov posted an image of the Williams motorhome, claiming that Bottas had arrived alone - without a manager in tow.

"They do this when all that’s left is to simply sign," he said on the Telegram social network.

Other reports said Bottas met with Williams boss James Vowles, who he knows well from his Mercedes days. Bottas also began his F1 career with the Grove based team.

Later, he confirmed to the media that he had met with Vowles, joking that the Sauber motorhome had simply "run out of coffee".

It is believed Bottas was also in advanced talks with Alpine, who are facing the potential loss of both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Bottas declared on Thursday that he’s seeking more than just a one-year deal.

"I want a long-term project with clear goals and respect for what I can achieve," he said. "The faster the car is the better, but the most important thing would be to get security for a few years so that we can work towards our goal."

Bottas says he’d like his future to be secured well before the August break.

"It’s too late in a season like this, but there’s no panic," he said. "There are discussions and progress, but I would like to get it done."