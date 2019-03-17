Bottas says ’B’-spec Mercedes is better

Mercedes is still scrambling to get ready for the first race of 2019.

That is the admission of Valtteri Bottas, who appeared to confirm the paddock perception that Mercedes is behind not only Ferrari but also Red Bull-Honda.

Indeed, Mercedes arrived for the second test in Barcelona with a visibly different car, admitting that "every aerodynamic surface" was changed after the first test.

"I think only Ferrari and Mercedes have the ability to suddenly bring a new car between tests, and probably another new car to Australia," said McLaren driver Carlos Sainz.

Bottas admits that the ’B’ Mercedes is better.

"There is a clear difference compared to last week," he told the Finnish broadcaster C More.

"We had quite big problems in the first test. In fast corners, the car was very difficult, and it was also very difficult to get the setup right.

"Now it is closer to where it should be, but it is still not the way we need it for the first race. Yes, we still have work to do," Bottas added.