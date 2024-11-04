United-states Las Vegas GP || November 23 || 22h00 (Local time)

Bottas poised to learn Audi-Sauber fate ’soon’

"They say that decisions will apparently be made soon"

By GMM

4 November 2024 - 14:09
Bottas poised to learn Audi-Sauber (…)

Audi-owned Sauber is now just days away from finally announcing the identity of Nico Hulkenberg’s teammate for 2025.

Widespread media reports and authoritative sources are all now reporting that McLaren has agreed to release promising rookie Gabriel Bortoleto on a long-term Audi deal.

Roger Benoit, a highly respected Swiss journalist, wrote in Blick newspaper on Sunday that Sauber intends to keep Bortoleto’s deal "secret" at least for a few more days.

Sauber spokesman Alessandro Alunni Bravi, however, told Viaplay just before the Brazilian GP on Sunday that the team is expected to name Hulkenberg’s teammate within days.

"Well, yes, they say that decisions will apparently be made soon," Valtteri Bottas, the Sauber incumbent who is now poised to be dropped, told the same broadcaster after the Brazilian GP.

"In my opinion, that’s a good thing, because it’s already been expected," the 34-year-old Finn added. "We’ve already been waiting for quite a while.

"Whether it’s a yes or a no, hopefully we will find out soon. I also need to know what I’m doing."

Briatore hails Alpine F1’s 30 million euro pay-day

Audi F1

More on Audi F1

Stake F1 Team - Kick Sauber

More on Stake F1 Team - Kick Sauber

Search

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos