Bottas ’open’ to team move for 2021

Valtteri Bottas says he wants to stay at Mercedes for 2020.

The Finn had a solid 2019 season and appears to be the perfect teammate for Lewis Hamilton.

But Hamilton is being linked with a move for 2021, Max Verstappen reportedly may replace him, and Bottas is also out of contract at the end of next year.

"If I was in that car, I would also win titles," Red Bull’s Verstappen told Ziggo Sport when asked about Hamilton’s recent titles.

"Hamilton is obviously a very good driver and one of the best in history, but 60 per cent of the drivers in Formula 1 would be champion in that car."

Bottas is quoted by Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport as acknowledging that the driver field is likely to be shaken up for 2021.

"There will be a lot of movement but if I could choose now what I would like, then I would obviously stay here," he said.

"I believe in the work we do every day and I have become a better driver. But at the same time I am also open to other solutions," added Bottas.

However, the 30-year-old said he is in no rush either.

"I don’t want to talk about it even before the season starts," he insisted. "I’ll wait and see what happens."