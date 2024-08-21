Bottas: My job is still to do the very best I can

By GMM 21 August 2024 - 08:43





With rumours about Valtteri Bottas’ future swirling, the Finn headed into the August summer break admitting that the situation inside at Sauber at present is not "stable".

"There’s been lots of people leaving, lots of people joining, now another change in the leadership," the 34-year-old said when asked about the arrival of Mattia Binotto. "So for sure that doesn’t help the here and now moment.

"It’s been pretty clear, to me, that all the decisions in the last year or two has been made to be competitive from 2026. But my job is still to do the very best I can and contribute the best I can. That’s all I can do at the moment," Bottas added.

Sauber’s new owner Audi clearly targeted Carlos Sainz for the other 2025 seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg, but several others have been mentioned, including Mick Schumacher - and even the retired Sebastian Vettel.

"Seb is suddenly of interest to Audi again," Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich newspaper, although he later clarified that he also mentioned Schumacher at the same time.

"What is certain is that he (Vettel) wants to race in F1 again," Red Bull’s F1 consultant, and Vettel’s original mentor and boss, added.

As for Bottas, in an awkward moment of timing, he will vacate his Sauber cockpit in the initial practice session at Zandvoort in deference to Ferrari test driver and rookie Robert Shwartzman.