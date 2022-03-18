Bottas gives thumbs-up to F1 rule reforms

Valtteri Bottas has given the thumbs-up to Formula 1’s reform process after the highly controversial 2021 season finale.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has kicked off the new season by rigorously denying ongoing claims that Max Verstappen’s success over Lewis Hamilton was "rigged".

"If I thought it was, I wouldn’t be here," the Italian insisted. "On behalf of Formula 1, I can guarantee that this is not so."

Many in the paddock breathed a major sigh of relief just this week, when it was announced that the word "any" has been replaced with "all" on the matter of lapped cars being released to the back of the safety car pack.

That was a major bone of contention with those questioning the decision of axed race director Michael Masi in Abu Dhabi.

"The reforms are good and clear to everyone," Bottas told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.

"Now we must be sure to stick to the rules as they are. It’s just a pity that they had to do that at all.

"It’s just a fact that it didn’t quite go by the rules in Abu Dhabi and the end of the race was unfair. Live and learn," the Finn added.