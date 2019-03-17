Bottas could be back to normal in 2019 - Montoya

Valtteri Bottas has admitted a few sips of alcohol helped him through the winter period.

The Finn struggled alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2018 and it is now rumoured this year will be his last with Mercedes.

"I am a normal Finn, and yes on a weekend it (alcohol) sometimes helps," Bottas smiled to Hinsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya thinks Bottas’ struggles in 2018 could have been a simple matter of the Mercedes car.

"Perhaps he just didn’t feel comfortable in the car, while it is obvious that Lewis did," the Colombian told AS newspaper.

"It is possible that everything will return to normal now."

For his part, Bottas is glad that he will have a new car and a points reset in 2019.

"There was quite a bit of criticism but that’s actually given me an extra boost," he said.

"I have found many positives which I maybe didn’t see at the end of the year, but now digging deep I can see those.

"It’s going to be a new season and I’m going to put everything I have for this year, all in. I’m sure it’s going to be interesting," added Bottas.