Bottas ’can’t wait forever’ for Audi’s driver decision

By GMM 8 June 2024 - 10:02





Valtteri Bottas has given the strongest suggestion yet that he will definitely be leaving Audi-owned Sauber at the end of the season.

At Imola recently, the Finn was spotted walking out of the Williams motorhome - but the Grove based team seems much more keen to attract Carlos Sainz.

"I think any team would be privileged to have him (Sainz) as a part of their organisation," team boss James Vowles said in Montreal. "But there’s nothing more than that to say at the moment."

As for Bottas, he’s also been linked with Alpine and Haas, and in Montreal he came very close to confirming that he definitely needs a new team for 2025.

"I feel that they (Sauber-Audi) want quite a lot of changes in the team at the moment, and it’s probably the same thing with the drivers," he said.

"That’s how I see the situation, and they’re willing to wait a long time, but I can’t wait forever. This team is definitely still an option, but I don’t think I have time to wait too long.

"I want to speed things up now," the 34-year-old added. "For the past 12 months, I was told that I was part of the Audi project. It’s been quieter lately.

"I have to try to read the situation and do my thing. I’m still working with all the available options, but I have to make my move soon," Bottas added.

Bottas is currently without a single point in 2024, as is also the case with his similarly-embattled teammate Guanyu Zhou.

He admits there is a chance he will not find a seat for 2025.

"Nothing is certain in this sport," Bottas is quoted by the Finnish publication MTV. "I’m not worried, but it’s sure to be an interesting week or two ahead.

"Obviously it’s a much nicer feeling if you know what’s going on."