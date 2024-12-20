Bottas already eyeing Cadillac seat for ’26

By GMM 20 December 2024 - 11:13





Valtteri Bottas intends to use his new job at Mercedes as a launching pad to return to the Formula 1 grid.

The team has confirmed the widespread rumours by announcing that the former Mercedes race winner, who was not retained by Audi-owned Sauber for 2025, will serve as the full-time reserve driver next season.

"Despite the challenges of the past few years, I know that I’ve still got so much more to contribute to F1," the 35-year-old Finn, currently holidaying in Australia, said in the official statement.

One clear opportunity for a race return in 2026 is with the new team entry Cadillac.

Another rumoured contender for a seat, Daniel Ricciardo, counted himself out of the speculation.

During a fan interaction at a pop-up shop for his own fashion brand Enchante in New York recently, Ricciardo answered "Nah I’m done" when asked about the possibility of a return with Cadillac.

Bottas, though, is keeping all doors open.

"I think there will be opportunities," he is quoted as saying by Ilta Sanomat. "2026 is my goal. The plans of the teams are still open and there is an eleventh team coming in which is really exciting."

He says there have even been preliminary talks, as he already knows Cadillac’s team boss, former Marussia chief Graeme Lowdon. "I have known Graeme for a long time," Bottas admitted.

"I would guess they need experience because they have a lot of work to do. Cadillac would be one option for me," he added.

"At this point in my career, I still have a lot to give to the sport. Building a team from scratch would be really interesting. It is motivating and rewarding if you achieve your goals by working together."