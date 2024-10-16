Bottas admits Sauber years ’damaged’ F1 career

By GMM 16 October 2024 - 11:38





Valtteri Bottas thinks his reputation in Formula 1 was damaged by his three post-Mercedes seasons at Sauber.

The Finn admits leaving Mercedes enhanced his enjoyment of his non-F1 lifestyle, declaring to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport: "I try not to take things too seriously anymore."

But no longer being focused on beating Lewis Hamilton and trying to win titles has its downside as well. When asked if his lack of success at Sauber has harmed his chances of a new contract for 2025, the 34-year-old answered: "It certainly didn’t help.

"When you’re fighting at the front, you’re in the spotlight," Bottas added. "So the last few years have probably done a bit of damage to my career."

Bottas’ current race seat at Sauber, now 100 percent owned by Audi, is the last vacancy for 2025. The 10-time grand prix winner, who has failed to score a single point so far this season, admits he has no ’plan B’.

"Not yet," said Bottas, who has been linked with a potential move to Indycar.

"I think I can still concentrate on plan A," he added. "I always stay positive and hope that it works out. I don’t have any alternatives in mind yet and hope that I don’t need them."

The F1 world left Singapore recently believing that Audi-Sauber had offered Bottas a one-year deal for 2025 - probably with a hefty pay-cut.

But suddenly, new Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto is admitting that Mick Schumacher is "definitely" an option to be Nico Hulkenberg’s teammate next year.

Bottas thinks Sauber should go for ultra-experience with him and 37-year-old Hulkenberg at the wheel of the 2025 cars.

"I know Nico well," Bottas said. "We often meet on our travels. He also lives in Monaco. I think we would make a good driver duo.

"In my opinion, the team needs experience at the moment, and that obviously means two experienced drivers. So that would be a good fit.

"I would definitely enjoy working with him."

However, since being dropped by Mercedes, there is no doubt that not only Bottas’ lifestyle changed - so did the perception of him within the paddock.

He insists that he regrets "nothing".

"I can honestly say that I always gave my all," said Bottas. "I’ve always enjoyed life as well, even when I was a bit more reserved or stressed."

Some believe Bottas is now so focused on his cycling pursuits, as well as his commercial interests including wine, gin and even nicotine pouches, that he has lost full focus on F1.

When asked if he is no longer fully occupied with Formula 1, Bottas insisted: "Of course I’m busy with Formula 1.

"But these other projects are set up in such a way that I can choose how much time I want to spend on them. I also have a lot of help, so the workload is kept to a minimum. I simply enjoy it and do it with great passion.

"But I still find the motivation I need to do my best every weekend."