Bottas admits Mercedes role ’very likely’ for 2025

Valtteri Bottas admits it is "very likely" he will replace Mick Schumacher as Mercedes’ main Formula 1 reserve driver in 2025.

The Finn’s final race for Audi-owned Sauber fittingly ended with a crash - and a points count of zero for the season. "It’s good that this part of my career is over now," he told Viaplay.

"We’ll see what the future brings."

On site to watch what could be the 35-year-old’s last grand prix as a race driver was his father Rauno. "I wouldn’t be that certain that it’s his last race," Bottas senior smiled to the same broadcaster.

"It’s a weird feeling at the moment but it’s hard to say more for now."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted in Abu Dhabi that a deal for Bottas to return to the team as a reserve driver is "looking good".

Rauno smiled but would not comment, while Valtteri gave a little more away as to what lays ahead for 2025. "I’ll probably still see you here on site and hopefully I’ll get to test as much as possible.

"And then at some point, come back to race," said the 10-time Mercedes race winner.

"It’s a really good option. We’ll see next week. It’s a very likely option," Bottas admitted.

What nobody can take away from Bottas is that, while serving as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, he finished second in the championship twice - and third twice.

"Yes, I can be proud of this," he said, smiling: "Everyone else can try to do better.

"I’ve been racing all my life and I always aimed for Formula 1. And quite a lot has been achieved here. This is not the optimal way to end, of course."

As for his immediate plans, Bottas revealed: "In Finland, you jump into the sauna pretty quickly."