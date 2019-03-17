Both Haas drivers now have same manager

Both Haas drivers now have the same manager.

Denmark’s BT newspaper reports that Kevin Magnussen has signed up with Martin Reiss, who the publication calls ’one of the most respected deal-makers in formula one’.

Magnussen had recently been without a manager.

"My role with Kevin is to help him with contracts - commercial with sponsors and sporting with teams. Advisor is a better word than manager," said Reiss.

Curiously, Reiss is also the advisor to Romain Grosjean, Magnussen’s Haas teammate.

"Romain, Kevin and I have talked about it and we agree that there are no conflicts of interest," Reiss insisted.

"In fact, Guenther Steiner has told me that he sees it as an advantage that I work with both of his drivers."